Amp buying guide: best home playing and recording amps

Looking for a new amp can be a minefield, but here at MusicRadar, we like to think of ourselves as veterans who can guide you through without a scratch.

We've scoured all our amplifier reviews, weighed up all the pros and cons and settled on the finest amps on the market right now in various handy categories. First up is home playing and recording amps, an increasingly popular purchase for folks looking for something with tone that doesn't take up the entire front room. Read on for our pick of the bunch...