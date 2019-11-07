Grab four highly-rated Digitech pedals for up to $80 off at Sweetwater ahead of black friday 2019

Sweetwater is getting ahead of the Black Friday 2019 game by already featuring some great savings across their range.

As of right now, the Sweetwater Black Friday sale is cutting up to 74% off of key products from its guitar, bass, electronic drum set, MIDI keyboard and audio interface ranges, amongst others.

As a taster, check out these deals on four of DigiTech's finest offerings, all of which have been on the receiving end of glowing MusicRadar reviews.

The DigiTech Trio+ band creator and looper is reduced by $80, and there's $70 off the highly-rated feedback-generating monster FreqOut.

Elsewhere, the SDRUM automatic drummer has had $40 lopped off, while drop-tuning favorite Drop have all been reduced.

Check out Sweetwater for the full savings.

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249

We said: "As a practice and songwriting aid, the original Trio always was (and is) a brilliant resource but, with an increased range of possibilities, the Trio+ knocks it out of the park."