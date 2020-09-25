Get your hands on 3 packs of Ernie Ball Regular or Super Slinky electric guitar strings for only $9.99

While Ernie Ball’s Slinky line might be one of the most common electric guitar string choices, that’s for good reason. Not only do they deliver great sound and performance, but they’re super durable and won’t bust the bank.

If you’re yet to see what the fuss is all about, or you’re running low, Sweetwater is currently selling three-packs of EB's iconic Regular Slinky or Super Slinky strings for just $9.99 as part of it’s Guitar Month deals event .

Usually you’d pay $16 for this bumper bundle, so this is a considerable saving for something you’re always going to need. In fact, with high E strings a hot (and regularly broken) commodity among most players, it’s worth stocking up while they’re going cheap. Six packs of Ernie Ball strings for $19.98? Sounds like a steal to us!

At this price it’s quite possible that stock of these discounted strings will disappear quickly, so we’d recommend jumping on this deal while it’s still here.

Sweetwater isn't just catering for electric guitarists though. You'll also find deals on acoustic guitar strings and bass strings and we've rounded up the biggest bargains below.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner now (all signs point to 13 and 14 October), and we’ll likely see more bargains like this popping up. We'll be posting all the best deals on our Prime Day music deals page.

