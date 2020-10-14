Get trigger happy with $32 off Roland’s BT-1 Bar Trigger for Prime Day

If you play a hybrid electronic/acoustic drum setup, or you have an electronic drum set, you might have found that you can never have enough playing surfaces. Roland’s BT-1 Bar Trigger is the perfect solution, and thanks to today's deluge of Prime Day music deals, you can bag one for $32 dollars off the usual price: from $109.99 down to $77.60 on Amazon.

Roland BT-1 Bar Trigger: Was $109.99, now $77.60

With its sleek, curved profile, the Roland BT-1 can be mounted to an acoustic drum, or conveniently nestled amongst the rest of your kit to provide a single-zone playing surface. Use it as a digital percussion pad, electronic snare, cymbal or any other sound, or as a start/stop switch for triggering backing tracks and loops. View Deal

The Roland BT-1 is a versatile, single-zone trigger pad that can be mounted to an acoustic drum via the tension rods, or alternatively, you can place it anywhere else around your kit using any 8.0‒12.5mm mounting rod.

Once you connect it to your module, the BT-1 can sit conveniently within your kit to provide you with a surface for triggering sounds and samples, but can also be a useful tool for starting/stoping tracks and loops. For such a simple device, it's an incredibly versatile tool.

