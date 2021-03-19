Get AmpliTube 5 SE completely free when you buy select audio interfaces at Thomann

When it comes to recording guitar, we all know that getting the perfect tones can take forever. Deliberating over every last EQ tweak can get pretty tiresome, and some of the free amp plugins doing the rounds just aren’t up to the job. If, like the rest of us, you’d like access to one of the best guitar VST ’s without breaking the bank, then you might want to head to Thomann where you can get AmpliTube 5 SE for free when you buy select audio interfaces . The software usually sells for around £130.

Audio interfaces are a crucial part of home recording, especially for guitarists. Armed with even the cheapest of units, getting ideas down in your DAW becomes easy with dedicated jack inputs to plug straight into. There are loads of different options to choose from - some much more expensive than others - but they all work in very similar ways. If you’re not quite sure what features you need, we’d recommend taking a look at our best audio interfaces buyer’s guide to help you find the right one.

IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 SE is a lighter version of the full-fat package, but still represents a formidable guitar amp & FX modeling system, offering 77 gear models to help you dial in your sound and record amazing takes every time.

There are 19 interfaces in the Thomann Guitar Recording Special offer, each bundled with AmpliTube 5 SE. These are our favourites:

Behringer U-Phoria UMC22/AmpliTube 5 SE: £167 , now £37

The U-Phoria UMC22 from Behringer is the ideal budget audio interface . Equipped with a combination XLR/jack input and a dedicated ¼" instrument input, recording multiple tracks at once will be easy. The UMC22's MIDAS-designed mic preamp sounds sophisticated beyond its price-point, and the metal housing feels reassuringly solid.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen/AmpliTube 5 SE: £220 , £90

The Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen is a brilliant USB audio interface for home producers. With an XLR input for a microphone and a standard ¼" jack socket for a guitar, you've got more than enough inputs to start laying down your own guitar tracks. Thomann are including the fantastic AmpliTube 5 software (worth around £130) for free when you purchase the Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen before April 11th. What are you waiting for?

Mackie Onyx Producer 2x2/AmpliTube 5 SE: £222 , now £92

If you're planning on recording two mics or guitars at once, then the Onyx Producer 2x2 from Mackie is a great choice. The XLR/jack combo inputs offer maximum versatility - with phantom power and hi-z switches available for when you need them. A pair of Onyx mic preamps will sweeten up any vocal takes, and a rugged metal housing makes this Mackie perfect for on-the-go recording.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen/AmpliTube 5 SE: £256 , £126

If the aforementioned Scarlett Solo is a little restrictive for your needs, then the 2i2 might just do the job. With two XLR/jack combo inputs, you can get a little more creative with your guitar recordings. Focusrite's Scarlett preamps feature in this model, as does phantom power and the Scarlett's very own 'Air' switch, elevating your signal with an extra high-end boost.

Steinberg UR242/AmpliTube 5 SE: Was £292, now £162

The most expensive on our list, the UR242 has 4 inputs, two with XLR input capabilities. This extra versatility puts the UR242 well ahead of its competitors at this price point. MIDI inputs and outputs are included, as well as hi-z and phantom power functionality. Steinberg has piled on the features for the UR242, with zero-latency monitoring while using FX, a basic FX suite full of awesome plugins and iOS capability for pairing to the iPad-based Cubasis software.

This offer runs through to 11 April. Original prices shown above are based on an approximate AmpliTube 5 SE retail price of £130.