Get 4 months of TIDAL HiFi for just £/$4 per month – usually £/$19.99 per month

If you’re yet to subscribe to any music streaming service, or you’re craving Spotify or Apple Music-beating audio quality, TIDAL HiFi is offering the best quality (and the best deal) on the block.

Right now, you can subscribe to TIDAL HiFi's lush, lossless high fidelity sound for 4 months (or 120 days) at the low low cost of £/$4 per month. That's a layout of just £/$16 instead of the £/$79.96 you'd usually pay over that period. It's cheaper than equivalent high quality services on Spotify or Apple Music, too.

TIDAL is a music fan's dream, delivering over 60 million tracks, alongside music videos, behind-the-scenes documentaries and exclusive events. TIDAL offers a Premium service with standard audio, too. This is also available on the £/$4 for 4 months deal. If you choose to continue once your 4 months is up, your monthly payment will be £/$9.99 for TIDAL Premium or £/$19.99 for TIDAL HiFi.

