Get 3 packs of Martin acoustic guitar strings for less than $14 in the early Black Friday sale at Sweetwater

Sweetwater has a useful little Black Friday guitar deal up for grabs right now, offering multipacks of Martin Authentic Superior Performance acoustic guitar strings at a third off their regular price. As part of this deal, you get three packets of fresh, high quality strings for under $14 . They’re available in a range of popular sizes, making it the perfect time to stock up for the year.

If you’re not sure whether these are right for you, we’d recommend taking the time to read our guide to the best acoustic guitar strings . If this deal sounds good to you, you’ll need to act fast, as this particular Sweetwater sale ends on Thursday 19 November.

Martin Authentic Superior Performance 3-Pack: $21 , $13.98

Take advantage of Black Friday to stock up on those unsung heroes of the studio; acoustic guitar strings. There’s nothing like installing a new set of strings to illuminate your tone, and these Martin Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance 3-packs are down from $21 to just $13.98 at Sweetwater, so you need never run out again.View Deal

We get that buying acoustic guitar strings isn’t the most exciting purchase you’ll ever make, so it helps to find a sweet deal on them. The Martin Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance 3-packs deliver great quality and Black Friday is the perfect time to fill the cupboard. The Superior Performance sets provide an instant upgrade to your tone, with the extra brightness and resonance ideal for strummers and fingerpickers alike.

These discounted multipacks come in three sizes – custom light, light and medium – so there’s a set to suit you and your playstyle, and they come in a unique coating which extends their life and keeps them fresh for longer. At just under $14 for a pack of three, it’s well worth keeping a few packs on hand. After all, nobody has ever regretted having spare strings on hand when disaster strikes, particularly when they sound as good as these Martin Authentics.

