Get 20% off a Positive Grid Spark 40 amp in PG’s Prime Day-beating sale!

The Positive Grid Spark 40 caused a huge stir at this year’s NAMM Show, as the company finally unveiled its smart practice amp. Now, Positive Grid is offering 20% off the Spark’s regular pricing until Monday, in a deal that we think will outstrip any other discounts we might see on the Spark this Prime Day before the event has even started!

Positive Grid has already knocked 10% off the regular price of a Spark 40, dropping it from $299 down to $269, but by using the discount code SPARK100K at checkout, you can shave another 10% off the end total. After Monday 12 October, the price is likely to revert back to $299 (£235.55), but with both discounts applied you can currently get the Spark for just $242.10 (£187.48).

Positive Grid Spark 40 | Was $299, now: $242

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet. We think this deal will be popular, so get it while you can!View Deal

About the Positive Grid Spark 40

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

As a standalone practice amp, the Spark comes with a familiar layout, allowing you to access the usual amp voices (including acoustic and bass models too), EQ and FX from its traditional-style control panel.

Hooking it up to the free Spark App unlocks the full power of the Spark 40. There’s the intelligent smart Jam function, that automatically creates a backing track based on your guitar playing. Voice Control allows you to quickly change modes, functions and settings without having to take your hands off the guitar, and the app also gives you access to over 10,000 stellar tone presets.

But one of the most talked-about features is the Auto Chords function. This feature lets you play songs from your music library or streaming services such as YouTube or Spotify, and the Spark will figure out and display the chords for the song in real time.

As well as all of this, the Spark comes equipped with USB connectivity to act as your audio interface for recording into a DAW. No wonder they’ve already shifted over 100,000 amps since launch!

Main features