Framus releases Stormbender Devin Townsend Teambuilt guitar

Framus has officially released a Teambuilt version of its visually arresting signature model with Devin Townsend, the Stormbender.

With a guitarist as meticulous as Devin behind it, you can expect some serious spec, and the Stormbender certainly delivers, with a flamed maple-topped mahogany body fitted with an EverTune bridge and Devin’s signature Fishman Fluence active pickups.

Elsewhere, there’s a set-in maple neck, Tigerstripe Ebony fingerboard, special Devin Townsend fingerboard inlays, illuminated fingerboard side dots, Graph Tech Ratio Locking Machine Heads, Graph Tech Black Tusq nut and Plek fretwork.

The Pro Series Teambuilt Stormbender Devin Townsend is available now, with pricing TBC. See Framus for more info.