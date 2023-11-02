No need to wait until Black Friday - Fender is currently offering up to 30% off in their Holiday Sale

As we enter November, we have seen an onslaught of sales from the biggest names in music retail, and all well ahead of the Black Friday music deals dropping at the end of the month. The sale that has piqued our interest the most is Fender's Holiday Deals, which sees up to 30% off a wide variety of popular models .

This epic sales event includes everything from beginner electric guitars from Squier to seriously playable acoustic guitars. As there are around 32 products currently available, we've hand-selected a few of our favourites to give you a better idea of what’s on offer.

Fender Holiday Deals: Up to 30% off

For a limited time, you can score an impressive up to 30% off a wide range of Fender and Squier guitars, including models from the Aerodyne, Acoustasonic, Noventa, Paranormal and Squier Sonic series. There really is something for every type of player – but only while stocks last.

First up is the exquisite Fender Noventa Jazzmaster. This peculiar offset is a sonic powerhouse which features three P90-style pickups and the Modern C neck profile. Better yet, it’s now down to only $839.99.

Next up is the enchanting Fender Aerodyne Special Stratocaster HSS, which is reduced from its usual price of $1329.99 to just $999.99, that’s a saving of $330.The slim Aerodyne basswood body with a bound carved top delivers a distinctive feel that is like no other guitar in the Fender catalogue, while the HSS pickup configuration produces a wealth of tonal possibilities.

Lastly, we have to give a shout-out to the Limited Edition Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H. This single humbucker Strat bears a striking resemblance to a certain pop punk signature model and with a price of only $159.99, is a lot less expensive.

Of course, there are many more models available, so we strongly recommend checking out the sale for yourself. Not quite ready to shop just yet? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday guitar deals page, where we’ll be posting the very best offers from across this year's Cyber Weekend.

