Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies, aged 65

Faithless star Maxi Jazz has died, aged 65. The news was confirmed by bandmate Sister Bliss on social media. No cause of death has been announced, but Sister Bliss said he died 'peacefully' in his sleep on Friday night.

He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person , moral compass and genius Rollo, Sister Bliss & The E-Type Boys

A joint statement from the band, shared on the Maxi Jazz, real-name Maxwell Fraser, instagram account said, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways.

"He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course , a true pleasure to work with him.

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person , moral compass and genius."

Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/4R88rg8AzaDecember 24, 2022 See more