Epic deals on new Casio keyboards, digital pianos and bundles in the Pro Audio Star Black Friday sale

If 2020 has done anything, it’s convinced a lot of people that there’s no better time to learn an instrument than the present. If you’re one of the many who started learning the keyboard or digital piano this year, there are some great deals on superb new Casio digital pianos and bundles available at Pro Audio Star this Black Friday. You can also save up to 20% off new gear at Pro Audio Star using the code BF20.

There are great options and bundles aimed at beginners, to players looking to upgrade and take their next steps with the instrument. These are the hottest deals available right now.

First up is the Casio CDP-S150, which features a scaled hammer action to simulate the weight of the hammers in a grand piano and is perfect for anyone looking to step up from a basic, beginner model. The 88-key CDP-150 is available either on its own ( reduced from $479 to $379 ) or as part of a bundle including a stand and bench ( down from $588 to $439.99 ) which is an amazing deal for a high-quality instrument.

Further up the range there is the 88-key Casio Privia PX-S1000RD digital piano, which Casio states is one of the slimmest digital pianos in its class. This one is also a bundle deal, throwing in a stand, bench and sustain pedal for just $699, down from $774.99 .

Finally, the Casio Privia PX-S3000BK bundle sits at the top of the pile and packs in the pinnacle of Casio’s audio tech to make for the most realistic digital playing experience in the range. For $889 (down from $974.96) you get a superb digital piano, stand, bench, sustain pedal and a set of top AKG studio headphones to play through.

