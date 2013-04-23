UPDATED: Benny Greb, Peter Wildoer and more for Meinl Fest 2013

Tickets for the 2013 Meinl Drum Festival are now on sale.



Benny Greb, Peter Wildoer and Dirk Verbeuren are among the drummers set to appear at the event, which this year takes place in Gothenburg on 2 November. Tickets are available here priced 245SEK (approximately £25)



"Each of our eight previous festivals so far have been phenomenal and this year's edition won't be any different," says Meinl's festival organiser Norbert Saemann. "Scandinavia's music scene sets trends worldwide. It is very multifaceted and will lend us the foundation for another unforgettable international Meinl Drum Festival."



"We are proud to be the host for the 2013 Meinl Drum Festival in Göteborg," explains Crafton's Per Burstrom. "Bringing such a word-class and prestigious festival to our home country is a great honor for us. We are looking forward to that experience."



For more details head to www.meinldrumfestival.com.