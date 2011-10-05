New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2011)
Drum gear of the month: October 2011
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, snares, electronic drums and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process, plus a couple from Future Music too. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 195 and Future Music issue 244 and published on MusicRadar throughout September.
Gretsch USA Standard Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Gretsch drums are renowned for their unique sound and charismatic design, and the USA Standard range makes them more accessible without demystifying the brand.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch USA Standard Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 195)
Korg Wavedrum Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Slimming down the feature set loses a large part of the Wavedrum's appeal.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Wavedrum Mini
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 244)
Jalapeno V-L Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Pricewise it's up there with some of the most prestigious brands, but it competes well in quality and sound terms. Considering the hours spent creating the kit, it's a steal.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jalapeno V-L Series Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 195)
Tama Camco Anniversary Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The stripped-down design of the Camco pedal is elegant simplicity personified - what it lacks in bells and whistles it makes up for in panache.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Camco Anniversary Pedal
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 195)
Alesis Performance Pad Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
It sounds okay and the drum machine is a bonus, but it's too basic to wear the 'pro' badge.
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Performance Pad Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 244)
Tiki Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Both snares are a joy to play - well built and versatile. Considering the standard of construction and quality of components, they're great value too.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tiki Snare Drums
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 195)
Mapex Meridian Retro Fusion Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This kit will appeal to jazz or funk drummers, or indeed any drummer who needs to squeeze into a small area without compromising the sound of their drums.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Meridian Retro Fusion Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 195)
