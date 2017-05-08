New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2017)

Just how do you get away with getting in your practice time behind the kit without infuriating the neighbours?

Our review team answered this question and many more over the last month, as they ran the rule over a set of ‘quiet’ WHD cymbals, a trio of cajons, a mighty Pearl kit and a brace of snares.

Here we take a whistle-stop look at all of the drum gear reviewed on the site during April. We start with a copper snare drum from North.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Combining mahogany and copper with vintage flat hoops makes for a startlingly vibrant yet warm- sounding drum. We look forward to seeing more from this enterprising UK company.”

FULL REVIEW: North Custom Drums Vintage/Modern Custom Copper-Core Snare Drum

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)