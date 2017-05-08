New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2017)
North Custom Drums Vintage/Modern Custom Copper-Core Snare Drum
Just how do you get away with getting in your practice time behind the kit without infuriating the neighbours?
Our review team answered this question and many more over the last month, as they ran the rule over a set of ‘quiet’ WHD cymbals, a trio of cajons, a mighty Pearl kit and a brace of snares.
Here we take a whistle-stop look at all of the drum gear reviewed on the site during April. We start with a copper snare drum from North.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Combining mahogany and copper with vintage flat hoops makes for a startlingly vibrant yet warm- sounding drum. We look forward to seeing more from this enterprising UK company.”
FULL REVIEW: North Custom Drums Vintage/Modern Custom Copper-Core Snare Drum
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Gretsch Full Range Hammered Black Steel Snare Drums
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Handsome drums with the power and sensitivity of steel, controlled by the cast hoops and hammered black-coated shells. Part of the aptly named, revamped Full Range of Gretsch’s Taiwan-built snares.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Full Range Hammered Black Steel Snare Drums
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
De Gregorio Centaur, Tokayo and Chanela De Luxe Cajons
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Three varying specimens, linked by a high level of playability and attention to detail. The Chanela De Luxe sounds superb while the Centaur opens up a whole new world of playing possibilities.”
FULL REVIEW: De Gregorio Centaur, Tokayo and Chanela De Luxe Cajons
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Pearl Masters Maple Reserve MRV Series Drum Kit
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Pearl goes on tinkering with and refining its longstanding Masters line and in this latest Maple Reserve version we see a genuinely effective blend of the vintage and the cutting edge.”
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Masters Maple Reserve MRV Series Drum Kit
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
WHD Quiet Practice Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict:
“These quiet practice cymbals do exactly as they promise to do. Without doubt a massive step up from plastic or rubber pads in terms of musicality, and they won’t break the bank either.”
FULL REVIEW: WHD Quiet Practice Cymbals
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)