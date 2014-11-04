New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2014)

Rhythm magazine publishes the best independent reviews of the latest drums, cymbals and other drum-related gear every month.

Here we've gathered every reviews featured in the magazine and on the site throughout the last month, starting with the Dream Ignition Cymbal Pack.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Dream cymbals have always been superb value for money but this selection represents a new high water mark. The quality of the sound on offer for the money is nothing less than sensational."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Dream Ignition Cymbal Pack review

(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)