New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2014)
Dream Ignition Cymbal Pack
Rhythm magazine publishes the best independent reviews of the latest drums, cymbals and other drum-related gear every month.
Here we've gathered every reviews featured in the magazine and on the site throughout the last month, starting with the Dream Ignition Cymbal Pack.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Dream cymbals have always been superb value for money but this selection represents a new high water mark. The quality of the sound on offer for the money is nothing less than sensational."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dream Ignition Cymbal Pack review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)
Alesis DM10 X Kit Mesh
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The DM10 X Kit Mesh is a comprehensive yet cost-effective set-up with the ability to load new sound sets, offering future-proofing and great value."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis DM10 X Kit Mesh review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)
BUY: Alesis DM10 X Kit Mesh currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Cymbomute Cymbal Dampeners
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A clever solution to a longstanding problem. We love them, and so do our neighbours."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cymbomute Cymbal Dampeners review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)
Premier Modern Classic Bebop 20
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The first collaboration of Steve White and Keith Keough comes up trumps, with shells that should win awards and a correspondingly wicked sound."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Modern Classic Bebop 20 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)
Premier Modern Classic Concert Master 22
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not everyone will take to the retro look, but in terms of pure drum sound the Modern Classic will leave a huge smile on your face."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Modern Classic Concert Master 22 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)
BUY: Premier Modern Classic Concert Master 22 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Calling on expertise in various areas of instrument manufacture, the Absolute Hybrid Maple exemplifies Yamaha's pursuit of excellence."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 234)
BUY: Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple kit currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
De Gregorio Drumbox Cajons
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These cajons sound superb and, with the added bonus of the cajon pedal, are really excellent to play."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: De Gregorio Drumbox Cajons review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 233)
Gear4Music WHD 517-DX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is yet another great value electronic kit from WHD which, thanks to the mesh pads and intuitive module, makes playing just that much more enjoyable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music WHD 517-DX review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 234)
BUY: Gear4Music WHD 517-DX currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
VK Drums Stainless Steel kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Drums of this build and expected longevity are costly but, you can be assured, nobody else will have a set like this one - and it will last you a lifetime."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VK Drums Stainless Steel kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 234)