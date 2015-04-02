New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2015)
Bosphorus Samba Series Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Seeking to fuse the best parts of its high-end cymbals, and broaden its involvement in world music. The Samba series are capable of much more than just Latin music too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bosphorus Samba Series Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
AKG D40
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The D40 will deliver come what may no matter how noisy, crowded and sweaty the stage is."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG D40 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
Mapex Mars Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit looks good, gives an assured performance and is great value."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Mars Series Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
Crush Drums & Percussion M4 Hardware Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Elegant, well-made stands that are both full of intelligent features and strong enough to withstand years of use."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crush Drums & Percussion M4 Hardware Pack review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
Carrera Drums Custom Pinstripe Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In just five years Carrera has developed into a master drum builder. We were blown away by the construction, finish and sound of these drum."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carrera Drums Custom Pinstripe Snare Drums review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
Q Drum Co Custom Copper Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Striking looks, powerful warm sound and exceptional dynamic range courtesy of the riveted copper shells combined with the excellent maple edges."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Q Drum Co Custom Copper Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
Liberty Drums Elm Burr snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Provides a great working platform for anything from tight backbeats and tantalizing rolls to delicate ghosted notes - simply put, this is a highly desirable snare."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty Drums Elm Burr snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
Liberty Drums Tenius Flame Birch snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An exceptional, beautifully hand-crafted snare."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty Drums Tenius Flame Birch snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
Tama Custom Superstar Hyperdrive Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit has it all - great sound, excellent build quality and an incredible price; even at its full RRP this kit contradicts its comparatively meagre price tag."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Custom Superstar Hyperdrive Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 240)
Toontrack Made Of Metal EZX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Toontrack has no shortage of metal sounds in its catalogue, each one produced by world-class people, but think of this as an extra palette. Of course you'll need EZdrummer 2 to run it, but at £50, it's almost robbery."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Made Of Metal EZX review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 239)
