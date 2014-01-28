NAMM 2014: The coolest kits, snares and finishes at this year's NAMM!
Crush Drums
NAMM 2014:If you want to see wacky/awesome/headache-inducing drums, NAMM is the place to be. So, we've rounded up some of our favourite sights from the 2014 show.
We start with this absolutely incredible piece of work from Crush Drums. Yes, that really is a drum rack that looks like a tree.
SJC
SJC always bring a little colour to NAMM, and this year was no exception.
Bone Custom Drums
A neat acrylic snare from Bone Custom Drums. And that wasn't all they had to show...
And loads more!
...They had this little lot as well!
Drumlite
An SJC kit gets the Drumlite treatment.
Gaai
The work of former Pork Pie master craftsman Masayoshi Nakamura, Gaai Drums' stand was peppered with beautifully finished snares, just like this one.
EVH violin
Ok, this isn't a drum, but it's pretty cool, right? Time for a full-on Van Halen kit decked out in similar style?
Sonor SQ2 Nebula
A drum kit finished with an image sent from the Hubble space telescope? We're not sure where Sonor got this idea from, but we're sure glad they did.
Roto Drum
Our old friends behind the Roto Drum were back, and once again causing a right old stir with this attention-snatching kit.
Q Drum Co
The Ilan Rubin-backed Q Drums were out in force, and with kits like this it's easy to see why the Nine Inch Nails man is such a fan of the LA company.
Peace
Peace and love? Not by the look of this meaning looking drum from the Taiwan firm.
PDC
A snare with plenty of bite from Phoenix Drum Company.
Liberty Drums
We found this stunning sparkle from our pals at Liberty Drums.
Brady Drums
One of several lush kits from the guys at Brady Drums.
Gretsch USA Prototype
A stunning step into the past with this prototype Gretsch kit.
Ludwig Signet
Ludwig's tasty new Signet 105 range.
Truth Custom Drums
DW
DW's icon snare range generated quite a buzz, here's the series' Roger Taylor drum.
Premier
Premier does it again with this cracking addition to the ONE range.
Tama
A teeny, tiny Tama kit, it's the mightily impressive Cocktail Jam.
