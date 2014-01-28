NAMM 2014: Truth Custom Drums stand in pictures
Truth Custom Drums
NAMM 2014: Truth Custom Drums know how to grab your attention. The US company packed their NAMM stand with the ingenious and incredible.
And here's exhibit A, a highly illuminating snare with a dazzling light inset.
Let there be lights
And that was just for starters. Check this snare which flashed from this...
Truth
... to this...
Truth lights up NAMM
... And then this!
Go Timbers!
Any Portland Timbers fans out there? Well, if not, fancy one of these in your team's colours?
Style and substance
This would be the most visually dazzling snare on many stands, but in Truth's world this is an understated gem.
Truth Custom Drums kit
And they had kits, as well!
Truth kit up close
Last but not least
It feels fitting to end on yet another stunning Truth snare.