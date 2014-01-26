NAMM 2014: Tama stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Tama stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Tama marks a very special occasion in 2014, and there's a slew of new snares to help get the party started.
Tama hits 40!
The Tama 40th anniversary snare drums are a right old mixed bag. You've got Superstar reissues, overhauled Starclassics and loads more. Something for everyone.
Tama Starclassic
Cocktail Jam
There's also a funky new Silverstar Cocktail Jam kit on the way. Go ahead and just drool at this indigo sparkle finish.
You're new little friend
The kit on display features 16"x6" bass drum, 10"x5" tom, 14"x5.5" floor and 12"x5" snare.
New finish ahoy!
There's also bags of new finishes available across several Tama ranges for 2014.