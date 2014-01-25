NAMM 2014: Premier stand in pictures
Premier ONE series
NAMM 2014: Plenty of stands had a real buzz about them at this year's NAMM, but perhaps none moreso than Premier. It, of course, helped that the company had some jaw-droppingly beautiful kits to exhibit. Like this Premier ONE kit (shot with Premier's esteemed chairman Ken Tonkin), for starters.
Premier ONE series
This stunning kit, the work of Premier's Keith Keough, is a birch and cherry wood construction. The beautiful glossy finish was achieved with a little help from the team that finishes Aston Martin cars, so you know that there's bags of class to be found right here.
Premier ONE Windermere
This latest addition to the ONE range is called the Windermere.
Genista
Another eye catcher from Premier, this silver sparkle Genista also drew in the crowds. You'll notice that the P badge has gone, and we're back to the full Premier logo for the Genista range.
XPK Concert toms
Thank the lord for Taylor Hawkins! Since the Foos man channeled his inner Phil Collins and got himself a concert tom kit, the art of removing those bottom heads has re-ermeged.
And Premier has taken note, as this concert-tommed XPK kit proves.