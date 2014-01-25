NAMM 2014: Sonor Drums stand in pictures
Sonor in pictures
NAMM 2014: Sonor had plenty to show at this year's NAMM, one-off drums, tiny kits and gorgeous finishes included!
And how about this for a finish? This is the Sonor Nebula. This limited edition SQ2 kit features a beautiful (if somewhat trippy) custom finish. The finish is actually a human render of a digital image sent from the Hubble telescope!
An out of this world finish
View from the cockpit
Sonor Martini
It really is true that great things come in small sizes. Well, at least Sonor must think so, judging by this diddy Martini kit.
Shaken, not stirred
The kit features a tiny 14" bass drum, 8" rack tom and 10" floor.
One of a Kind
Want a drum that you can really call your own? Well, Sonor's One of a Kind line could be for you.
These North American Maple drums are available in white ebony and red tigerwood and are limited to just 45 pieces each.
Sonor One of a Kind
These drums are so exclusive that they come with their own certificate!
Sonor Player
Everyone loves a little sparkle, right?!