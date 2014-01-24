NAMM 2014: Crush Drums booth in pictures
How's this for a drum rack?
NAMM 2014: Most drum companies at the show have a centrepiece to draw attention to their wares. Crush drums have gone the extra mile this year with this unique drum riser/rack/hardware construction.
Crush are calling it the Tree of Life drum sculpture and it was made by Sawbladehead Designs.
And another view
It's not just the sculpture that's drawing the attention though. Check out the illuminated shells with cool tree branch finish.
No stone unturned
The tree theme is built into the kit hardware too. Nice detail on the floor tom legs!