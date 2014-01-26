NAMM 2014: Gretsch stand in pictures

NAMM 2014:The Gretsch booth was a hub of activity at this year's NAMM, with all kinds of treats for visitors to discover.

First to catch our eye was this lush three-ply USA Vintage Prototype kit. Packing 24"x14" kick, 13"x9" tom, 16"x16" floor and 14"6.5" snare, this 1940s inspired kit is one we're hoping to see plenty more of in 2014.

