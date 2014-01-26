NAMM 2014: Gretsch stand in pictures
USA Vintage Prototype
NAMM 2014:The Gretsch booth was a hub of activity at this year's NAMM, with all kinds of treats for visitors to discover.
First to catch our eye was this lush three-ply USA Vintage Prototype kit. Packing 24"x14" kick, 13"x9" tom, 16"x16" floor and 14"6.5" snare, this 1940s inspired kit is one we're hoping to see plenty more of in 2014.
The future is the past
Fender Relic
Speaking of looking to the past, ever wanted the aesthetics of a vintage with the construction of modern-day drums? This Fender Relic snare is a pre-aged drum, something which has proved hugely successful with guitars, but what do you think of it making its way to drums?
The inside out snare!
Now this really is something different, a snare drum with the inside on the outside! We're told that this creates a fantastic dry sound. It looks pretty cool as well.
Gretsch USA Custom
A rather stylish Gretsch USA Custom Limited Ribbon Mahogany set.
A wall full of Grestch? Go on then
We want to line our home with walls like this.
Gretsch Brooklyn
We adore the Gretsch Brooklyn, and this beautiful new finish will only make our love stronger.
Custom jobs galore
The talented people at Gretsch's custom shop have been very busy indeed, as the slew of mega cool one-off snares on show prove.