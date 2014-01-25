NAMM 2014: Drum Workshop booth in pictures
NAMM 2014: There were more than a few "oohs" and "ahhs" overheard in the Drum Workshop suite. Highlights from the California-based drum company include a sporty new Frequent Flyer kit, a just-unveiled pair of MDD pedals, and for sheer "oh-wow-ness," DW outdid themselves with limited-edition Collector's Series Icon snare drums honouring three of rock's greatest drummers: Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Rush's Neil Peart and Queen's Roger Taylor.
DW Drum Designer John Good created the new snares to pay tribute to these master sticksmen. The snare drum sizes and shell configurations are true to those as played by each artist, each one featuring a unique design.
Nick Mason
The finish features the instantly recognizable Dark Side Of The Moon prism and waveform image. 6.5 x 14" natural lacquer over died grey birdseye maple.
Collector's Series Icon snare drum: Neil Peart
Neil Peart's Icon snare features the motif from Rush's hugely successful Time Machine tour. 6.5 x 14" natural lacquer over Padauk with Time Machine wood inlay and copper hardware.
Collector's Series Icon snare drum: Roger Taylor
Freddie Mercury created the famous Queen crest, and here it's lovingly recreated. 6.5 x 14" natural lacquer over birdseye maple with Queen crest wood inlay and 24K gold hardware.
Design Series Frequent Flyer kit
A four-piece, travel-friendly kit that is designed to make a statement in any size room. Features a 12 x 20" bass drum, an 11 x 14" floor tom, a traditional 8 x 12" rack tom with STM, and a matching 5 x 14" snare drum.
Available in two finishes: a durable White Onyx FinishPly and a gloss lacquer Tobacco Burst.
MDD Machine Direct Drive Pedal - single
The MDD is designed to offer incredible feel, functionality and versatility. Optimized Fulcrum Geometry allows for smooth, effortless action.
MDD Machine Direct Drive Pedal - double
And for double bass drum players, the MDD features a model that should fit the bill perfectly.