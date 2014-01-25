NAMM 2014: Drum Workshop booth in pictures

NAMM 2014: There were more than a few "oohs" and "ahhs" overheard in the Drum Workshop suite. Highlights from the California-based drum company include a sporty new Frequent Flyer kit, a just-unveiled pair of MDD pedals, and for sheer "oh-wow-ness," DW outdid themselves with limited-edition Collector's Series Icon snare drums honouring three of rock's greatest drummers: Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Rush's Neil Peart and Queen's Roger Taylor.

DW Drum Designer John Good created the new snares to pay tribute to these master sticksmen. The snare drum sizes and shell configurations are true to those as played by each artist, each one featuring a unique design.

Nick Mason

The finish features the instantly recognizable Dark Side Of The Moon prism and waveform image. 6.5 x 14" natural lacquer over died grey birdseye maple.