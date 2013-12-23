The best DJ gear of the year: 2013

In all honesty, 2013 has been a relatively slow year in terms of straight DJ mixers. That’s not to say that our Mixer Of The Year is any less deserving of the title, but it’s a win founded on tweaks and improvements to an existing product we already liked, rather than revolutionary innovation.

Still, as tweaks and refinements go, those on Pioneer’s updated ‘affordable’ four-channel mixer are pretty generous. With its ability to communicate bi-directionally with a laptop across all four channels, its adjustable EQs and its newly beefed-up effects section, the DJM-750 is a properly forward-thinking and future-proofed mixer at a relatively accessible price.

Another impressive, although not exactly revolutionary, Pioneer mixer worthy of a honourable mention is the DJM-90SRT; which eagle-eyed readers will notice is simply 2011’s Mixer Of The Year but updated and configured for use with Serato DJ.

Meanwhile, Reloop’s new RMX-80 gives the DJM-750 a decent run for its money at a slightly lower price point, albeit lacking the MIDI/soundcard capabilities of Pioneer’s offering.

Also in the running

Pioneer DJM-900SRT

Reloop RMX-80