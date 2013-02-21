REVIEW: Native Instruments Traktor DJ for iPad

Native Instruments has released Traktor DJ - an iOS DJing app that NI has branded “the first professional DJ app for iPad.”

The app - which is available now from the App Store at a price of £13.99/$19.99 - syncs bi-directionally with Traktor Pro, meaning that track information such as cue points, beat grids and BPM can be shared back and forth between the two applications. The app also integrates fully with the iPad’s iTunes library, automatically analysing any music stored on the device ready for loading.

Traktor DJ’s interface should look familiar to Traktor Pro users, as it’s effectively a stripped back version of its bigger sibling - although slightly redesigned to make use of the iPad’s touchscreen. The app features two waveform-style decks, each with pop-up windows featuring a three-band EQ and effects pad that can be switched between eight different DJ effects.

The app introduces a new Freeze Mode and touch-triggered track looping, allowing users to grab sections of a track and loop and retrigger bars on the fly. Other feature highlights include beat grid analysis and adjustment based on Traktor’s beat engine, plus a Recommendation Engine that can suggest tracks based on tempo, timbre and key analysis.

Traktor DJ can be switched to split output mode for monitoring using a headphone splitter, or can be connected to NI’s Traktor Audio 6 and 10 interfaces via Apple’s Camera Connection Kit. The app isn’t compatible with any of NI’s controllers, but - because of its touchscreen-centric design - use of a MIDI controller isn’t necessary.

So, how is the app in use? What level of DJ is going to get the most use out of it? And is it worth the price tag? Read on for our thoughts on the app after our first week of use.

Also make sure you check out Future Music's Traktor DJ for iPad first look video: