Cyber Monday 2020 audio interface deals: savings galore to be had on these studio essentials

The likes of Sweetwater, Sam Ash and ProAudioStar have all reduced prices on lots of recording gear this Cyber Monday and we have trawled through the noise to bring you all the best deals on audio interfaces.

Some of the biggest names synonymous with audio interfaces and a rich heritage in recording equipment have been cut in price this weekend and here is your last chance to grab a bargain, before the end of the sales.

Many of these deals are very limited in stock, so be sure to get in there fast. You may find the same deals can be found across multiple retailers, so if one store has sold out, be sure sure to check another.

Best Cyber Monday audio interface deals

Universal Audio Apollo x8: save $404.85, now $2,294.15

Use the coupon BF15 at the checkout to get the discount. The Apollo x8 from Universal Audio is equipped with 6 UAD DSP chips and features 18 x 24 simultaneous inputs/output. A limited quantity is available at Sam Ash.

View Deal

SSL 2+ w/free plugins worth $478: $279.99

Free FlexVerb and X-Comp plugins valued at $478 await you in this amazing bundle offer from Sweetwater.View Deal

SSL 2 audio interface: save $46 with coupon, now $183.99

Add the coupon: BF20 at the checkout and save yourself $46. Get this 2-in / 2-out USB Audio Interface w/ SSL Production Pack Software Bundle and Legacy 4K Analogue Enhancement at Sam Ash before stocks run out.

View Deal

Apogee Quartet USB Interface: save $239.25, now $1,355.75

This professional multi-channel audio interface for the iOS, Lightning connectivity can be discounted at the checkout with the code: BF15 at Sam Ash.View Deal

IK Multimedia AXE I/O Solo: was $249.99, now $179.99

Compact 2-in/3-out audio interface with advanced guitar tone shaping, courtesy of AmpliTube and you can save $70 at ProAudioStar today.



View Deal

Icon Duo44 Live USB: save $34.00, now $135.99

Get 20% off at ProAudioStar with the coupon code: BF20. The Icon Duo44 features USB-C and TRRS ports for your mobile device and a USB-B port for your computer, it's ideal for live streaming audio from your DAW.View Deal

Focusrite Clarett OctoPre: free $400 plugin bundle included

Free Antares Auto-Tune Access, Relab LX480 Essentials, and XLN Addictive Drums 2: Focusrite Special, valued at $400 when purchased at Sweetwater. The OctoPre features 8-channel 24-bit/192kHz AD/DA with eight microphone preamps, eight line outputs, and ADAT I/O

View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals