Coronavirus: "There are no plans" to postpone Musikmesse show

Following the Superbooth announcement earlier today regarding its status in light of Europe's coronavirus situation, music trade show Musikmesse has released its own statement regarding its event, due to take place in frankfurt, Germany between 1-4 April:

"There are no plans to postpone Prolight + Sound. We shall continue to be in regular, close touch with the specialists in the relevant authorities and will follow their advice and implement all recommendations in full.

"As organisers, our top priority is the health of our exhibitors, visitors and staff! Quite apart from the current situation, the safety and security regulations at the Exhibition Centre are of an extremely high standard, and we have extended them even further in the last few weeks. So, for instance, we have increased the cleaning schedules for heavily frequented areas such as entrances, door handles, escalator handrails, etc. still further.

"Moreover, additional disinfectant dispensers have been distributed across the Exhibition Centre. In spite of all the challenges, we are looking forward to sharing a successful and inspiring show with you, and to celebrating a 25th anniversary for Prolight + Sound in suitable style. Continually updated safety advice relating to Covid-19 can be found at: https://www.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/company/corporate-social-responsibility/security.html"

MusicRadar is planning to attend Musikmesse this year and we'll keep you updated with any further developments as they happen.

For more information on Musikmesse head over to the show's site.