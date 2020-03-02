Superbooth makes coronavirus statement: “relax and make music!”

With the new Covid-19 Coronavirus now spreading around the world, raising the potential for widespread social disruption, there’s been growing speculation about the impact that it could have on Superbooth, the synth-focused electronic music show that’s scheduled to take place in Berlin between 23 and 25 April.

The organisers have now addressed the Coronavirus threat in a statement , and it seems that, at the moment, Superbooth is still very much on.

The Superbooth team says that it “prefers to rely on facts rather than speculation about the future,” adding that they’re being “very careful with the daily news spreading and panic producing sensational reports.”

It continues: “We are observing the development [of the coronavirus], but can not say how the situation will change in the coming weeks. If we have the impression that we should act in any way, we will do so. By now we can only say, the situation in Berlin is safe and we do not want to be part of any speculations.

“As long as there is no official ban by the authorities, we have decided to keep on working on the finalization of this year’s Superbooth.”

The statement concludes with a call to “relax and make music” - which seems like as good a way as any with dealing with the current situation - and a hopeful message that the organisers will “see you at Superbooth 20 ”.

We’ll keep you updated with any further developments.

What about Musikmesse?

Arguably of more pressing concern is whether Musikmesse, which is due to take place in Frankfurt between 1 and 4 April, will go ahead. Organisers Messe Frankfurt recently confirmed that the Light + Building exhibition, which it also organises, has been postponed until September 2020 (it was due to start on 8 March) in light of the coronavirus spread.

While stressing the “high standard” of medical facilities at its exhibition grounds, Messe Frankfurt said: “MF is in close and constant contact with the health authorities and is implementing their recommendations and instructions accordingly. All our subsidiaries worldwide are also basing their actions on the recommendations and instructions of the relevant local authorities.”

We’ll keep you updated with any further developments.