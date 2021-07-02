Cherry Audio hints at a cut-price Memorymoog VST synth plugin

Based on the video above, it seems pretty nailed-on that Cherry Audio is going to launch a plugin version of the Moog Memorymoog synth on 15 July.

The three-oscillator Memorymoog offers six voices of polyphony, and is sometimes referred to as ‘six Minimoogs in one’ Each voice has its own 24dB voltage-controlled filter.

Cherry Audio has launched a series of vintage synth emulations over the past few months - the ARP 2600 , Juno-106 , Oberheim Eight Voice , Realistic Concertmate MG-1 , Korg MS-20 and Moog Polymoog have all been given the software treatment - and the company now appears to be taking on what was one of the most powerful analogue polysynths of the early ‘80s.

What’s more, we’re guessing that this new virtual Memorymoog will be pretty affordable; all of Cherry Audio’s recent emulations retail for less than $50, with introductory offers making them even cheaper.

This wouldn’t be the first Memorymoog emulation, of course. IK Multimedia has the Memory-V - which it has given away for free in the past - and UVI released PX Memories earlier this year.

Both of these are sample-based, though - we’re assuming that Cherry Audio’s version will use virtual analogue synthesis to generate its sounds.