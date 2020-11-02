Cherry Audio says that this $25 ARP-style vintage synth plugin is “the finest 2600 emulation ever created”

The past year has already seen hardware reboots by Korg and Behringer , and now Cherry Audio has put a new software spin on the legendary ARP 2600 synth with the release of the CA2600 plugin.

Promising to model every aspect of the original and shipping with more than 300 presets, this can operate in monophonic and duophonic voice modes. There are some features that take it beyond the original, too - ‘semi-normalled’ patch cabling and integrated effects, for example.

For a true-hands experience, everything is laid out in front of you with no hidden menus or windows.

CA2600 is available now in VST/AU/AAX and standalone formats for $25 (regular price $39). There’s also a 30-day demo, and you can find out more on the Cherry Audio website.

Cherry Audio CA2600 specs