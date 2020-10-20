Behringer’s ARP 2600 clone will cost just $599, but when will you be able to get hold of one?

We always suspected that Behringer’s emulation of the ARP 2600 synth was going to be aggressively priced - and certainly cheaper than Korg’s limited edition reboot - but the company has still managed to raise eyebrows with the news that it’ll cost just $599.

Of course, we’ve yet to see or hear any independent tests of the synth, but at this price, we’re sure that Behringer won’t be short on back orders.

That, though, could be the problem: it remains to be seen how quickly the company can get these things off the production line and into the hands of customers.