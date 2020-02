Having previously provided some background on its ARP 2600 synth clone, Behringer has now taken things up a notch by releasing a more comprehensive demo video.

The clip shows a range of features in action, including the VCOs, LFO and PWM, filter and reverb. There are also some examples of what the Behringer 2600 can do in a more musical context.

Price? Release date? We currently have no idea, but it looks like launch time could be getting close. Fingers crossed for Superbooth...