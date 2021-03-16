Cherry Audio enters the Oberheim fray with another VST plugin take on the Eight Voice synth

You wait ages for one Oberheim 8-Voice synth plugin emulation to come along and then… well, you know what’s coming. Hard on the heels of GForce Software’s OB-E comes Cherry Audio’s Eight Voice, another software take on the monster hardware instrument.

This combines eight dual-oscillator voice modules (SEMs), but rather than having to program them independently, as you did on the original, these can be linked, so you can tweak them together for massive polyphonic sounds. There are also Focus buttons that enable you to enlarge and zoom in on specific sections of the interface, easing the programming process further.

You can set your keyboard up to play the Eight Voice in monophonic and polyphonic modes, while independent key range settings give you plenty of flexibility when it comes to layering and zoning.

Further features include an additional LFO with six waveforms and tempo sync, an eight-step mini sequencer with 1/2-step quantizer and tempo sync, and a reverb and mod delay with tempo sync.

As you’d expect, you’re offered full MIDI control and DAW automation of all parameters, and more than 330 presets come included.

You can try Eight Voice free for 30 days, and a full license currently costs $29 (regular price is $49). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.