Cherry Audio’s PS-20 plugin is a “hot-rodded” VST version of Korg’s MS-20 synth

If you want a faithful hardware emulation of Korg’s MS-20, Korg has you covered with its mini and full-sized reboots, but if it’s a “hot-rodded” plugin version you’re after, perhaps Cherry Audio’s PS-20 is the synth that will seduce you.

Sound-wise, we’re told that the PS-20 sits on familiar, squelchy, screaming MS-20-style ground. Those much-loved, sometimes unpredictable filters are here, as is the modular-style patch panel.

However, this has been reconfigured and simplified, with in and out patch points for all oscillators, filters and VCAs and a simplified interface.

The patch panel cabling system from Cherry Audio’s Voltage Modular has been implemented, too.

Other significant additions include 16 notes of polyphony (as opposed to monophonic performance on the original), a three-layer, eight-step sequencer with CV outs, and built-in effects.

Specifically, you get distortion, modulation echo with stereo spread, and a digital reverb with spring and plate emulations.

The PS-20 also comes with 320 presets, and offers MPE support. There’s a single-key chord memory mode, and an external signal processing section with sidechain input. It runs on PC and Mac as either an instrument or an effect, and in VST/AU/AAX formats.

PS-20 is currently available for just $29 (regular price is $49), and you can try before you buy with a 30-day demo version.