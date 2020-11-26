Cherry Audio picks out a RadioShack classic with its new Surrealistic MG-1 Plus synth plugin and its free for a limited time

Cherry Audio has revived yet another classic synth from yesteryear, following on from the DCO-106 and CA2600, with the Surrealistic MG-1 Plus. A remake of the Realistic Concertmate MG-1 made by Moog in 1981, sold exclusively at RadioShack.

This reinterpretation, as the 'Plus' bit would have you believe, throws in a few extras, but best of all this plugin is free for Black Friday so you'll have to make sure you get in there quick.

Many of the original features are retained, including the "Bell tone" ring modulation, while Cherry Audio's version gains multiple note priority modes including legato and retrigger and over 130 presets.

Surrealistic MG-1 Plus features

Ultra-accurate analog modeling

Dual oscillator monophonic plus polyphonic oscillator bank

Super fat 24db "ladder" filter

Over 130 presets

"Bell tone" ring modulation

Tempo syncable LFO

Expanded octave ranges

Multiple note priority modes including legato and retrigger

All controls MIDI assignable

Full DAW automation of all controls

Surrealistic MG-1 Plus is available in AU, VST, VST3, AAX, and standalone formats and normally priced at $25. To download your copy for free, head on over to the Cherry Audio website.

Check out all the latest Black Friday plugin deals, with more being added every day.