Cherry Audio’s DCO-106 synth plugin is a juiced-up Juno-106 that won’t put the squeeze on your wallet

Despite its simple architecture, there’s something about Roland’s Juno-106 that keeps synth fans coming back for more. Released in 1984, it’s an ‘80s poly that just begs to be programmed - and, if you’re a plugin developer, begs to be emulated, it seems.

The latest company to take up the challenge is Cherry Audio, which has just released the DCO-106. Not only does this recreate the 106 in “exhaustive detail” - it’s even compatible with the original’s SysEx data - but it also adds plenty of new features to keep the modern producer happy.

Equipped with the same single oscillator per voice, the DCO-106 offers 16-voice polyphony (the original had six voices) and that classic Roland Chorus effect. There are also three reverb modes based on a new proprietary algorithm, along with a full-featured delay section.

The LFO section has also been spiced up - there are now six waveforms and tempo sync - and there’s Unison detune for chunky lead and bass sounds. Support for MPE controllers should open up some interesting expression opportunities for performers, and there’s also full MIDI support and the option to automate all controls in your DAW.