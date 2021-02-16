IK Multimedia is giving you another chance to download Memory-V, its Moog Memorymoog soft synth emulation, for free

If you missed it before Christmas, IK Multimedia is now giving you another chance to download Memory V, its Moog Memorymoog emulation, for free. The regular price is $50/€60.

Sometimes thought of as ‘six Minimoogs in one,’ the Memorymoog was a chunky 18-oscillator polysynth that was manufactured between 1981 and 1985. It commands a hefty price tag on the second-hand market, despite the fact that it’s not exactly known for being reliable.

The Memorymoog seems to be enjoying a bit of a cultural renaissance at the moment; only last month, UVI released PX Memories , a Falcon/UVI Workstation instrument that’s based on the modded LAMM version of synth.

IK’s emulation, though, is derived from the sampling of a supposedly pristine original unit, and contains more than 6,000 samples (that equates to 5GB of content). There are 148 presets and four multis.

As before, to get Memory-V you first need to sign up for the IK Multimedia newsletter (if you haven’t already, that is). You’ll also need to download Syntronik Free (if you don’t already have that) or use SampleTank to host it on your PC/Mac.