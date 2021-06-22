Capture your playing like never before with this killer Prime Day deal on Shure drum microphones

If you’ve ever tried to buy a mics for your drums, you’ll know it can be a slightly difficult affair. Do you buy them separately? Or as a complete drum mic kit ? Or mix and match different brands and mic types? There are so many ways to go about it - but we think we’ve found one of the best options this Prime Day - a generous 25% off the Shure PGADRUMKIT7 drum mic set at Amazon.

The PGA series from Shure is one of their more budget ranges, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a high quality product for the money. Every mic is well made and seriously durable, making the PGA set a great option for a set of live mics. The kit consists of a PGA57 (snare), a PGA52 (kick drum), 2x PGA81 condenser mics and three PGA56 tom mics.

Rounded off with a top quality case, seven XLR cables and a set of break-resistant drum rim mounts to help keep your mics in position, you’ve got a very comprehensive drum mic set that should see you through most (if not all) musical scenarios. For the price bracket that these mics sit in, this PGA set is hard to fault - and with even more money off this Prime Day drum mic deal, it doesn’t get much better than this.

