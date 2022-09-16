Calling all producers! Thomann is now offering 40% off Cubase 12 – plus free plugins!

When it comes to producing music at home, it’s fine to have fancy condenser microphones and space-age audio interfaces, but if you don’t have a good quality DAW, then those things are quickly rendered useless. So, with that in mind, if you find yourself without an easy-to-navigate and dependable digital audio workstation, you are in luck, as Thomann has you covered with 40% off Cubase 12 – plus free plugins! (opens in new tab)

Cubase has long been an industry staple, with many music makers, producers and recording engineers opting for Steinberg’s famous software to create hit records. Being released only a matter of months ago - April to be exact - this new version of Cubase has been updated with modern features, and in our opinion, it’s better than ever - we are just happy to see the back of the dreaded eLicenser hardware dongle!

From September 1 to October 3, budding producers and home recording enthusiasts can enjoy 40% off when they purchase either Cubase Pro 12, Cubase Artist 12 or Cubase Elements 12 at Thomann. If that wasn’t enough, you will also be given a coupon code for plugins from Acustica Audio, Arturia, Celemony, Softube, and Steinberg - all you have to do is register your purchase on the Steinberg site (opens in new tab).

It’s worth noting that whether you are looking to purchase Cubase for the first time or upgrade your current version to the new, shiny version 12, now is the best time as you’ll save 40% on all updates, upgrades and full versions.

Now, in case that’s not enough, you’ll also receive some freebies as well. You’ll be sent a voucher code for some outstanding plugins from the likes of Acustica Audio, Arturia, Celemony, Softube and more. Which plugins you receive will depend on which version of Cubase you purchase.

To claim your free plugins, simply register your purchase at the Steinberg site. You have until October 3 to take advantage of this spectacular offer. Want to know exactly what we thought of the newest iteration of Cubase? Well, you can read our full Cubase 12 review here.

