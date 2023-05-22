Build a beat with Thomann's sample pack to win chunky prizes

European music gear retail giant Thomann has launched a beatmaking contest built around a sample pack field recorded in and around its flagship store in Treppendorf, Germany, and it's open for entries now.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three prize bundles with a value of up to €1,300, you'll need to craft a beat of between 30 and 60 seconds, containing at least 3 of the samples on offer. Naturally, you can mangle, stretch, pitch-shift and generally abuse the source samples as much as you like, using any gear or software you have to hand. All the details you need are below and at thomann.de.

Creativity and Originality

Your goal is to craft a captivating beat that transforms these samples into a mesmerizing musical composition. Think outside the box, experiment with different genres, and blend these unusual samples with your signature style to create something truly exceptional.

Technical Requirements

• Duration: Your beat should be between 30 and 60 seconds long and must contain at least 3 Thomann samples.

• Software/Hardware: You are free to use any beatmaking software or hardware of your choice.

• Sample Manipulation: Feel free to slice, dice, stretch, warp, pitch-shift, reverse, and creatively manipulate the provided samples. You can apply effects, layer sounds, or incorporate additional elements to enhance the final composition.

Submission process

• Deadline: Submissions must be made by June 11th, 23:59:59 CET

• Format: Upload your final beat in a high-quality audio format (e.g., WAV or MP3) to Dropbox/Google Drive and attach a link to the form you will find below

• Description: Include a brief description of your creative process, highlighting the unique techniques used to transform the given samples.

The winning entries will be revealed in a dedicated live stream on Wednesday, June 14th 2023 at 3:00 PM CET. Good luck!

To find out more about the prizes and to download the sample pack, visit the Thomann blog now.