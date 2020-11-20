Black Friday sale: Save up to 70% off musical instruments at Sweetwater

Black Friday music deals are coming in thick and fast now, and the big day is still officially days away yet! One of the biggest promotions happening right now is the up to 70% off sale at Sweetwater.
Discounts apply to everything from guitar and drum gear, to DJ equipment, keyboards, software and even live sound and lighting rigs.
Some of our highlights include this $90 saving on the Steven Slate Drums SSD 5.5 package and $80 off 8 epic Squier Contemporary Active bass guitars. But these just scratch the surface of what is one beast of a sale.
Sweetwater Black Friday sale | Save up to 70%
Save up to 70% off a range of guitars, drums, recording gear, software, headphones, lighting rigs and so much more from the big brands. This sale ends on 28 November.View Deal
This official Sweetwater Black Friday sale continues through to 28 November, so you'll need to be quick if you see something you like. We're also hoping to see new deals added over the coming days.
