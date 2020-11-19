Black Friday deal: Ukutune’s ukulele range is up to 50% off for Black Friday – prices from $34.99

Throughout the last few years, we’ve seen the ukulele make a bit of a comeback. Bands like Twenty One Pilots and singers like Billie Eilish (who recently launched a signature uke with Fender) and Bruno Mars are helping to bring the ukulele to the fore, and sounding great while doing so. That’s why we were pleased to see this early-Black Friday deal pop up from Ukutune, offering up to 50% off ukuleles, including this stunning 26” Ash Tenor Ukulele .

Ukes are compact, easy to learn and can sound fantastic - and bring a little bit of that sorely missed Hawaiian sun to our living rooms. They are best suited for younger players due to their small size and lightweight construction, but whether you want to recreate your favourite songs, add another string to your bow or even just try something new, the uke is something that anyone of any age can play. Ukuleles come in a few different sizes - from soprano to baritone - so take a peek at our best ukuleles buyer’s guide to help you find the best uke for you this Black Friday.

Ukutune UKA1 26” Tenor Ukulele: Was $139.98, now $69.99

Ukutune have hit the nail on the head this Black Friday with a massive 50% off their UKA1 Tenor Ukulele with the code BFSALEUKA. Made from Ash wood and finished in a rather fetching green (USA only) or blue (UK/EU only), this slightly larger uke ships for free with a padded bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal

Ukutune UKM1 23” Concert Ukulele: $199.98 , now $119.99

Concert ukes are the go-to for many players, and with the code BFSALEUKM you can have 40% off your very own. The solid Mahogany body and Walnut fretboard provide a warm tone with strong projection. With a free gig bag and extra strings, these ukes are still in the presale phase until January 1st - but worth waiting for. View Deal

Ukutune UKM2 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $59.98, now $35.99

Ukutune’s UKM2 is a great choice for a beginner. It is a standard concert size and again features a Mahogany body, but without some of the extra fancy details of the more expensive models. Use the code BFSALEUKM for 40% off this uke, which also comes with a free padded gig bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal

Ukutune UKE1 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $129.98, now $90.99

The UKE1 Concert Ukulele is a fantastic option for someone who wants to take their playing to the next level. The solid spruce top and striped ebony back and sides offer up a bright, precise tone with plenty of projection - making this great for the stage as well as the studio (or your bedroom). Use the discount code BFSALEUKE to get 30% off until December 1st.View Deal

Ukutune UKS1 21” Soprano Ukulele: Was $49.98, now $34.99

The Ukutune UKS1 is the smallest of the lot, but the sapele body provides plenty of warmth and richness of tone. Perfect for beginners, this little uke comes with a free padded bag as well as a spare set of strings to ensure that you can always keep playing. Use the discount code BFSALEUKE for 30% off until December 1st.

View Deal

