Billie Eilish signature Ukulele launched by Fender

Fender has finally revealed its widely-rumoured Billie Eilish Ukulele, said to be a "nod to the superstar’s musical roots, while also reflecting her singular style".

“The rules of ukulele are: If you know three chords, you can play any song. Ever.” Billie Eilish

“The great thing about this ukulele is that the one you see Billie playing onstage in front of 30,000 people is the exact same one you can buy in the store for under $300,” says Michael Schulz, Fender’s Head of Signature Artists.

“The ukulele was the first instrument I learned,” says Eilish. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing.

"I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.”

It's a 15-inch scale-length concert uke, built in sapele, with an open-pore satin finish. The Nato neck and flat walnut fingerboard with 16 frets sports white dot inlays, while the chassis package is complete by sealed nickel tuners, a bone nut, nickel hardware and an abalone sound hole rosette.

Eilish learned to play uke at home, but this model, adorned with here "blohsh" symbol is stage-ready with a Fishman Kula Preamp with a three-band EQ and built-in tuner.

In recognition of Billie’s connection to the ukulele as her first instrument and the history of the ukulele in Hawaii, Eilish and Fender are making a gift to the Aloha Mele Fund, a newly-established fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation. The funding will be distributed to nonprofit organizations that are working to support coronavirus relief efforts for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in Hawaii.

The Billie Eilish Ukulele is available now for $299/£239. For more details on the Billie Eilish Ukulele, head over to fender.com