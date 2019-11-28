Black Friday-beating guitar deal: save up to $200 on Martin Special X1 and 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electrics

So it's official, the Guitar Center Black Friday deals have landed, and we're busy picking out the highlights for you. If you're looking for a new acoustic guitar then these Martin deals could be right up your street.
These four top acoustic guitar deals are exclusive to Guitar Center and include $100 off both auditorium and dreadnought versions of the X1 series acoustic-electrics. Right now you can pick one up for just $499.99.
The 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric has a healthy $200 discount right now too (was $1,599.99, now $1,399.99), and a new Black Friday exclusive X Series Koa acoustic-electric has also been released for only $599.99.
Both X1 models feature a solid spruce top with decorative rosettes and a back and sides made from a forest-friendly HPL material. Both acoustics also come complete with trusty Fishman electronics.
The Martin Special Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster guitar features a mahogany body with a sitka spruce performance A-frame and a single cutaway. This guitar is built for performance, with the look of a well-used instrument and the feel and playability of a brand-new guitar.
If you're looking for an exlusive this Black Friday, Guitar Center has the stunning Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance Acoustic-Electric on sale right now for just $599.99. This guitar is ideal for singer-songwriters and has been crafted to produce a wholesome, full sound that belies its natural look.
Want a genuine Martin for less? Now could be the time to strike.
Martin Dreadnought X1-AE acoustic: now $499.99
This stunning acoustic-electric was originally prices at $599.99. You can grab it today for $100 off the asking price with this amazing Guitar Center Black Friday bargain. View Deal
Martin Special 000X1AE: was $599.99, now $499.99
Are you looking to invest in an auditorium shape rather than a dreadnought? There's an option for you, too.View Deal
Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99
Save a huge $200 on this stunning acoustic-electric. With the look of a well-used guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this is one unmissable deal.View Deal
Martin Koa X Series: $599.99 at Guitar Center
A GC exclusive for Black Friday, this natural looking Koa X series acoustic produces a rich and powerful sound – perfect for singer-songwriters. View Deal
