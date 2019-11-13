Black Friday arrives early with 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only £/$0.99

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a couple of weeks away yet, that doesn’t mean the deals will be waiting until then and Amazon has got things off to an amazing start with this great deal for music lovers.

From today until 6 January, you can get yourself a 4 month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for just £/$0.99 and stream a library of 50 million songs from your favourite artists. To put that in perspective, Amazon Music Unlimited plays host to 5 million more songs than Apple Music and 15 million more than Spotify!

You can enjoy all this music completely ad-free and with unlimited offline downloads, so you can load up your device with tunes without worrying about eating into your data allowance. Got an Amazon Alexa device? You can control your music, ask for suggestions and create playlists using just your voice.

When your 4 month trial period ends, it will only cost you £/$9.99 per month to continue using Amazon Music Unlimited, or £/$7.99 if you become an Amazon Prime member. Still a little rich for you? Amazon also offers a £/$3.99 service for streaming to a single Amazon Echo device.

