The best Cyber Monday iPad deals are on the cheapest models, so if you want to start making music in Logic Pro, you can do it for less

In terms of new hardware, it’s been a pretty quiet year for the Apple iPad. In fact, not a single model has been updated. For musicians, though, 2023 has seen the iPad take a significant step forward, thanks to Apple’s decision to finally release a tablet version of Logic Pro.

As we said in our review: “This might not be a replacement for the Mac version, but Logic Pro for iPad is a killer application in its own right, and one that has the potential to re-energise both your creativity and the iOS music-making space in general.”

Or, to put it another way, if you want to make the iPad your primary music-making device, it now has a DAW that, for a lot of users, will do everything they need it to.

What’s more, the number of high-quality AUv3 instruments and effects available for iPad continues to increase, so if you’re looking to expand your roster of creative options - whether you’re using Logic Pro or another iPad DAW - you’re spoilt for choice.

Whether you’re looking to level-up your iPad game or buy an Apple tablet for the first time, Cyber Monday has delivered some decent savings. We’ve scoured the online stores to find the tastiest iPad deals on the web, and it turns out that the best discounts are on the most affordable models, so if you're looking to get into iPad music-making on a budget, your luck is very much in.

Best Cyber Monday US iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): Was $449 , now $349

Possibly the standout iPad deal of Cyber Monday is at Best Buy. The latest version of the standard iPad ditches the dated design of previous models and packs in a 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and a USB-C connector. Apple might have better tablets in its line-up, but this one will give a lot of musicians everything they need.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (256GB): Was $599 , now $499

If you want to make the iPad your primary music-making device, you'll want plenty of storage, and this one comes with a healthy 256GB of it. Couple that with a slick design, 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, USB-C connector and - best of all - a $100 saving, and you're looking at a serious contender for your cash.

Best Cyber Monday UK iPad deals