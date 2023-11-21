Black Friday iPad deals 2023: Up to $100 off iPad Pro, Air and mini models - all with music-friendly specs

iPads have become one of the best ways for music producers to make great quality tunes anywhere, any time, and are now powerful enough to run a huge suite of professional music production apps. From full DAWs – Digital Audio Workstations that have everything you need for music making – to incredibly creative instruments that allow you to transform your ideas into tunes, you can make great music in any genre on an iPad. And if you're in the market for one and looking to save some cash, we've got all the best Black Friday iPad deals right here on this page.

Wat to get straight to the best deals? Right now the best iPad Pro for US residents is $100 off the M2 chip-equipped 6th Gen iPad with 512GB of storage at Amazon. And in the UK, there's £100 of the WiFi and cellular equipped 6th gen iPad Pro with 128GB of storage. This deal is available at Very.co.uk.

With intuitive touch screens and pro connectivity, today's iPads allows you to explore different avenues of music creativity, and can either be the perfect standalone compositional tool, or the hub of a professional music studio. We've rounded up our top choices in our guide to the best iPads for musicians and producers.

Black Friday week is by far the best time of year to pick up an iPad bargain with many discounts available. Here we'll guide you to the perfect iPad for your music productions and our experts have hand-picked the very best deals online right now. We'll be keep this page up-to-date throughout the coming days.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 (6th gen), 512GB:

Was $1,399 , now $1,299, save $100 at Amazon

The latest 512GB iPad Pro 12.9-inch is pretty expensive, but we think it's worth it, especially at this discounted price on Amazon. The latest model doesn't offer a huge upgrade on its predecessor, but it does add more power to an already powerful tablet, which is ideal for music makers. As a portable device for musicians, it's unbeatable right now thanks to the lush screen, whippet quick M2 chip, and a vast range of music apps to mine.

iPad Pro 11-inch M2 (late 2022), 256GB/WiFi:

Was $899 , now $829, save $70 at B&H Photo

This smaller iPad Pro features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 11-inch Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it - it's really impressive when you see it in the flesh. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. Right now you can save $70 at B&H Photo.

iPad Air M1 (5th gen), 64GB/WiFi:

Was $599 , now $499, save $100 at Amazon

The iPad Air is the perfect travel companion for music-makers taking long flights or car journeys, or for use as a second screen screen when paired with a Mac for supreme productivity. The Air delivers a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display that will make Logic sessions pop. This version has a slightly smaller-than-ideal 64GB SSD, but this can be boosted with cloud storage.

iPad Air M1 (5th gen), 256GB:

Was $749 , now $649, save $100 off at Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2,360 x 1,640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

Apple iPad mini (6th gen), 256GB:

Was $649 , now $549, save $100 at Amazon

You can save $100 on the 256GB iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 (6th gen), 128GB, WiFi/cellular:

Was £1,429 , now £1,329, save £100 at Very

Over at Very the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage has been cut by a decent £100. It's not exactly the cheapest iPad, but that's still a tasty discount on the latest and greatest iPad that will do wonders for your mobile music making.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 (6th gen), 128GB):

Was £1,249 , now £1,194, save £55 at Amazon

This 6th Gen iPad Pro has all the screen real estate you'll ever need for your music production duties. Its 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) mini-LED screen produces black levels that are almost OLED quality. This deal covers both the Silver and Space Grey models of Apple's 2022 tablet.

iPad Pro 11-inch M2, 256GB:

Was £899 , now £839, save £60 at Amazon

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

iPad Air M1 (5th gen), 64GB:

Was £699 , now £579, save £120 at Amazon

The latest Air has more power, a better screen for content creation and much better speakers. The iPad Air covers you for streaming and film watching too, and with Apple Pencil 2 compatibility there are so many things you can do with it besides music making.

Apple iPad Air M1 (5th Gen), 64GB:

Was £699 , now £635, save £34 at Very

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

iPad mini (6th gen), 64GB:

Was £569 , now £527, save £41 Amazon

The iPad mini features an all-new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. It's the perfect fit for anyone looking to play with virtual instruments and music apps on the go, or for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Which iPad should I buy on Black Friday?

Read below to understand how iPads differ in terms of power, connectivity and size. Once you’ve armed yourself with that knowledge, all you need to do now is choose your model based on which of these is important to you… and of course, your budget. With these considerations in mind, we have three iPad recommendations which will cover your requirements in whichever of these areas is important to you.

Best power and connectivity 1. Apple iPad Pro M2 Check Thomann Starting price: $799/£899 or $1,099/£1,249 | Screen size: 11 or 12.9-inch | Chip: M2 | Connector: USB-C (supports USB4/Thunderbolt) As you might expect, this largest and most powerful iPad is expensive. But for music production, the larger iPad Pro 12.9” especially is a joy to use. With music apps, you will find the increase in screen surface area a huge bonus and you won't be lacking power with any app. Best for portability 2. Apple iPad Air M1 (5th gen) Check Thomann Starting price: $599/£669 | Screen size: 10.9-inch | Chip: M1 | Connector: USB-C The iPad Air delivers a great balance of price versus power versus portability so is probably the most well rounded iPad in the range – it does a bit of everything well! It is also the sleekest and most well designed if looks are important to you. Best iPad on the go 3. Apple iPad mini (6th gen) Check Thomann Starting price: $499/£479 | Screen size: 8.3-inch | Chip: A15 Bionic | Connector: USB-C The latest iPad mini is easily the most portable and the cheapest of our iPad recommendations. It might not have the grunt of the Pro and Air, but it does feature the best of the previous generation of processors, and all around this is a fantastic entry into the iPad family.

iPad FAQ

What do I need to know about the latest iPads? The best news for music producers is that the current range of iPads offers both the power you need for sophisticated music creation, and the connections you need to upgrade your music making setup. With Apple's latest Silicon range of processors now standard in the more powerful iPads, you get the music making might of a laptop computer within a sleek, mobile device. And even the cheapest models in the range can deal with most music production tasks. The latest iPads will allow you to connect a host of music devices up too. There are different types of ports on the iPad range - Lightning, USB and Thunderbolt - and the latter two especially are the ones to go for when it comes to music production as they will allow you to expand your music making setup. Then all you need to do is choose your iPad size. They come in many different screen sizes so you'll need to balance out how much portability you need versus the screen real estate you require - a big factor when it comes to using music making apps. Finally, it's a case of balancing power, connectivity and portability with your budget. You can, of course, spend a fortune on a fully-spec'd, top of the range iPad - as much as a laptop or desktop computer. But we're here to guide you through what you really need to know - you might not need all the bells and whistles for your particular style of music making, so make sure you read our buyer's advice before splashing out on a top range, fully-featured machine.

What makes iPads great for musicians? iPads have always been a fantastic choice for music making, and an ideal platform to turn your music ideas into reality, especially when you are out and about. But now they rival laptops in terms of portability, power and creativity. The range of apps available for iPad music production is vast: from instruments to fully-featured DAWs from the big guns of music production like Steinberg and Apple. There's a vast suite of musical instruments to choose from too so you can tailor your iPad studio to your music making wants and needs. Fancy an iPad emulation of a classic synthesizer ? There are many to choose from, developed by the likes of Korg, Moog, Arturia, Waldorf and many more. Do you want more traditional instruments? You can get iPad guitar and piano simulators or even turn your iPad into a guitar effects unit to rock out as much as you like! The latest Pads also feature USB-C or USB4/Thunderbolt connectivity and this opens up a whole world of music peripherals such as MIDI keyboards , audio interfaces and speakers, allowing you to expand your iPad music studio. These ports are also important as they allow you to transfer data to and from your iPad - ideal for recording external audio (singing or guitar). The Thunderbolt standard found on the Pro models allow a faster data transfer, but the ports on most iPads still offer great connectivity to music production peripherals.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an iPad? In short, yes! Black Friday should see some great deals on iPads and other music production devices. In the past, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have seen prices slashed across the whole range of iPads, from the older generation standard iPad right up to the iPad Pro. We've seen prices often reduced by hundreds, making this season the ideal time to buy an iPad. So if you see a good deal on an iPad, grab it while you can as discounts don't stay around for long. We're rounding up all the best iPad bargains here, from stores like Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy in the US, and Currys, Very, Amazon and Argos in the UK.