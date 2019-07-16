Audified’s preset-based ToneSpot Drum Express plugin “improves your tone in one click”

You may recall that Audified recently released the ToneSpot Drum Pro plugin, a comprehensive box of drum mixing tricks. Now this same technology has been packed into ToneSpot Drum Express - the difference is that this is a cheaper plugin with a much simpler interface.
This preset-based processor promises to improve your drum tone with just a single click, though there are a few controls for you to tweak, too.
You can compare the two versions of ToneSpot Drum on the Audified website. The Express plugin can be purchased now for $19 (regular price is $49) and you can also download a demo.